Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.