Consolidated Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.