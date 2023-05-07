Contrasting Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Land Securities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 13.57 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Land Securities Group $927.76 million 6.16 $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Land Securities Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Land Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 2.16% 0.25% 0.12% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. which through its subsidiary, engages in owning commercial real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: ANV Lease, Sharx’s, and Corporate. The ANV segment leases land in Denmark by long term leases. The Sharx’s segment generates commissions for the sale cargo security products. The Corporate segments does not generate revenues, but has administrative expenses. The company was founded by Kurt Sondergaard in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, VT.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Regional Retail segment includes all regional shopping centres and shops outside London and outlets. The Urban Opportunities segment includes assets for capital investment. The Subscale Sectors segment mainly includes assets that will not be a focus for capital investment and consists of leisure and hotel assets and retail parks. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

