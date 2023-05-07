Contrasting Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Janel shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -1.91% -8.35% -0.76% Janel -1.36% 10.50% 1.67%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $627.62 million 3.14 -$11.97 million ($0.04) -138.97 Janel $316.86 million 0.10 -$2.54 million ($4.28) -6.12

This table compares Payoneer Global and Janel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Janel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Payoneer Global and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.88%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Janel.

Risk and Volatility

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Janel on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment produces and sells monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York.

