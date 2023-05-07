Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.