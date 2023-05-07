Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

