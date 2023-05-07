Cormark Comments on EQB Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2024 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter.

EQB Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$62.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$70.00.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.