Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

