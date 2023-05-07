Craig Hallum Boosts Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $30.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COCO opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.14.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

