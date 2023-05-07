Craig Hallum Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $115.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.55.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $167.30.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,171,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

