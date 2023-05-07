Critical Contrast: NEXGEL (NXGL) vs. Its Rivals

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NEXGEL to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -494.87% -111.50% -26.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NEXGEL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1067 3666 7855 188 2.56

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NEXGEL presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.56%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its competitors.

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEXGEL and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.88 NEXGEL Competitors $1.13 billion $55.94 million 31.72

NEXGEL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NEXGEL competitors beat NEXGEL on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

