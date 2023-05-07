Critical Review: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.76 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -15.24

Risk and Volatility

Centerra Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.48%.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37%

Summary

Paradigm Oil and Gas beats Centerra Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. engages and explores oil and natural gas properties. The firm goal is to identify oil producing wells and use modern technology to make them profitable based on modern commodity pricing. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

