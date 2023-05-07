CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $25,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

