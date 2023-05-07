CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Up 36.8%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 36.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 780,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 837% from the average session volume of 83,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

CurrencyWorks Stock Up 36.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About CurrencyWorks

(Get Rating)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing services; customer development services, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

