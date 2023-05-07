CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Up 36.8%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 36.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 780,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 837% from the average session volume of 83,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
CurrencyWorks Stock Up 36.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About CurrencyWorks
CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing services; customer development services, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.
