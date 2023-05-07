Cutler Group LLC CA Raises Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 377.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 239,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

MasTec Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.30. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.