Cutler Group LLC CA Sells 200 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cutler Group LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 602,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 318,598 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,002,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 282,361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 256,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $95.16.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

