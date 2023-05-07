DA Davidson Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $67.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 147.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

