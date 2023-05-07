Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 13,967 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,967 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in InMode by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 887,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.