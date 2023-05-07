Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 181,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 141,189 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Up 1.3 %

BSTZ opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.33.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1613 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

