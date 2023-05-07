Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $205.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

