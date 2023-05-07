Dakota Wealth Management Buys 16,835 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 60.0% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,844,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 692,129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,083 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 97,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

