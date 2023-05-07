Dakota Wealth Management Buys 183 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

DG opened at $218.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

