Dakota Wealth Management Buys 4,005 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

