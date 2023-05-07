Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 668,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 789,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 125,816 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

WEL stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

