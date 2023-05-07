Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $710,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.