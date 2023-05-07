Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,789,114 shares of company stock worth $667,702,578. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 439.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

