Dakota Wealth Management Has $495,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

