Dakota Wealth Management Has $687,000 Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7,442.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

