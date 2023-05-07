Dakota Wealth Management Has $699,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,967 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

IDXX opened at $488.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.