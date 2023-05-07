Dakota Wealth Management Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,757,000 after buying an additional 269,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.