Dakota Wealth Management Invests $546,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,975 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 389,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 61,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

NYSE:VGM opened at $9.82 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

