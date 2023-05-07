Dakota Wealth Management Invests $631,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,702 shares of company stock worth $17,708,028 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

AJG stock opened at $213.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.14. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $214.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

