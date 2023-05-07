Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $690,000 Investment in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.47.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

