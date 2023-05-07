Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 217 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $385.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

