Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 7,620 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,348,000 after buying an additional 1,313,771 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,700,000 after buying an additional 1,218,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 997,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IEF opened at $99.69 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.