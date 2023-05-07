Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $103.78 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

