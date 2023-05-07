Dakota Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

