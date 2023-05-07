Dakota Wealth Management Sells 130 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $104.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

