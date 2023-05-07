Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,323 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,644.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.