Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,700 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 261,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 499,625 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 74,392 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 899.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,749 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA opened at $47.67 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

