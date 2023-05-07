Dakota Wealth Management Sells 383 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after buying an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,357,000 after buying an additional 608,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,321,000 after buying an additional 564,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,571. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

