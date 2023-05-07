Dakota Wealth Management Sells 54,906 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,906 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,014,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

