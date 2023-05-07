Dakota Wealth Management Sells 554 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,866,000 after buying an additional 1,010,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0 %

EW stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

