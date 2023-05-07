Dakota Wealth Management Sells 868 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

