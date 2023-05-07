Dakota Wealth Management Takes $505,000 Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 132,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 341,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VMO opened at $9.58 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.