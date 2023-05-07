Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.6 %

EXR stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

