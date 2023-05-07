Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Sony Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sony Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sony Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

