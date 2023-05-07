DaVita (DVA) to Release Earnings on Monday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY23 guidance at $5.45-6.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.45-$6.95 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DVA stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $106.71.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

