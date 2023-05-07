Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) versus Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Head to Head Review

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dawson Geophysical and Hammerhead Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Hammerhead Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -54.56% -47.52% -37.13% Hammerhead Energy N/A 48.49% 8.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Hammerhead Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $37.48 million 1.34 -$20.45 million ($0.86) -2.34 Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.11 $173.15 million N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Dawson Geophysical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co. engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

