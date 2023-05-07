Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2,132,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 196,846 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,427,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $2,131,753. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DNLI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

